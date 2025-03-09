Koonenberry Gold Advances Fairholme JV Project with Newmont’s Drilling Initiative

An announcement from Koonenberry Gold Limited ( (AU:KNB) ) is now available.

Koonenberry Gold Limited has announced that Newmont Exploration Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, has commenced a drilling program at the Fairholme Copper-Gold JV Project in New South Wales. This initiative is fully funded by Newmont, which aims to earn up to an 80% interest in the project through a $5 million expenditure. The drilling will target geophysical features similar to those at the Northparkes copper-gold mine, potentially uncovering significant resources. This development positions Koonenberry Gold strategically within a world-class mining province, enhancing its exploration potential and stakeholder value.

Koonenberry Gold Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold and copper resources. The company holds a significant interest in the Fairholme Copper-Gold JV Project located in the Lachlan Fold Belt, New South Wales, and is involved in joint ventures to enhance its exploration efforts.

