Kongsberg Automotive Announces Q3 Earnings Webcast

Kongsberg Automotive is set to announce its third-quarter earnings on November 5, 2024, with a subsequent webcast presentation and Q&A session led by CEO Linda Nyquist-Evenrud and CFO Christian Johansson. The presentation will be available to the public live online, with the earnings release and presentation materials also accessible on KA’s official website and www.newsweb.no. A recording of the event will be available on the company’s website shortly after.

