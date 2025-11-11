Kong Sun Holdings Reports Decline in Solar Power Generation for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Kong Sun Holdings Limited ( (HK:0295) ) has issued an update.

Kong Sun Holdings Limited announced that its solar power plants generated approximately 256,573 MWh of electricity from January to October 2025, a decrease from the 274,377 MWh generated in the same period the previous year. This decline in electricity generation could impact the company’s operational performance and market positioning, prompting stakeholders to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

More about Kong Sun Holdings Limited

Kong Sun Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, primarily engaged in the solar power industry. It operates solar power plants and focuses on electricity generation through renewable energy sources.

YTD Price Performance: 10.53%

Average Trading Volume: 6,717,488

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$314.3M

Find detailed analytics on 0295 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue