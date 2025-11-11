KONDOTEC INC. Reports Increased Sales but Decline in Profit

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from KONDOTEC INC. ( (JP:7438) ) is now available.

KONDOTEC INC. reported a 5.2% increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2025, compared to the previous year. Despite the increase in sales and operating profit, the profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 4.3%. The company also announced a dividend increase, reflecting a positive outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with expected growth in net sales and profits.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7438) stock is a Buy with a Yen2013.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on KONDOTEC INC. stock, see the JP:7438 Stock Forecast page.

More about KONDOTEC INC.

KONDOTEC INC. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the manufacturing and distribution of industrial and construction materials, focusing on the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 23,481

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen42.02B

