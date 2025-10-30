Komplett ASA CEO Increases Stake in Company

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Komplett ASA ( (DE:GJ60) ) just unveiled an update.

Group CEO Ros-Marie Grusén has purchased 45,000 shares of Komplett ASA on the Oslo Stock Exchange, increasing her total holdings to 218,000 shares. This acquisition underscores her confidence in the company’s strategic direction and may positively influence stakeholder perceptions regarding Komplett ASA’s market position and future prospects.

More about Komplett ASA

Komplett Group is a leading online-first electronics and IT products retailer, operating in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The company serves B2C, B2B, and distribution markets with a focus on delivering a best-in-class customer experience, leveraging decades of expertise and a scalable business model to maintain cost leadership and a competitive product offering.

Average Trading Volume: 52,900

Current Market Cap: NOK2.24B

