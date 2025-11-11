KOMATSU MATERE Announces Correction to Q2 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

KOMATSU MATERE Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3580) ) just unveiled an update.

KOMATSU MATERE Co., Ltd. announced a correction to its previously disclosed financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2026. The correction addresses an error in the document released on October 30, 2025, specifically related to the status of the reduction of policy shareholdings. This update is crucial for stakeholders as it ensures the accuracy of financial information, which is vital for investment and strategic decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3580) stock is a Buy with a Yen960.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on KOMATSU MATERE Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:3580 Stock Forecast page.

More about KOMATSU MATERE Co., Ltd.

KOMATSU MATERE Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on textiles and materials. The company is known for its innovative products and services that cater to a diverse market, including industrial and consumer applications.

Average Trading Volume: 77,716

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen34.06B

See more data about 3580 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue