Kolte-Patil Announces Strategic Leadership Restructuring

Kolte-Patil Developers Limited ( (IN:KOLTEPATIL) ) has shared an update.

Kolte-Patil Developers Limited announced significant changes in its board and leadership structure to align with a new growth strategy following deeper integration with Blackstone. The company appointed Ms. Avani Davda as an Additional Director and announced the resignation of Group CEO Mr. Atul Bohra, with plans to appoint a new CEO. These changes are aimed at unlocking the next phase of growth for the company, with Mr. Rajesh Patil continuing as Managing Director and Mr. Anil Dwivedi joining as Chief Development Officer.

More about Kolte-Patil Developers Limited

Kolte-Patil Developers Limited is a leading real estate company based in Pune, with a diversified presence in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The company is involved in the development of residential, commercial, and retail properties, and is backed by Blackstone, a prominent global investment firm.

Average Trading Volume: 7,841

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 37.38B INR

