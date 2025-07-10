Kokusai Electric Announces Change in Principal Shareholder

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Kokusai Electric Corporation ( (JP:6525) ).

Kokusai Electric Corporation announced a change in its principal shareholder, as Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. will no longer hold a significant share of the company. This change, effective July 14, 2025, is not expected to impact the company’s financial performance. The company also received assurance from KKR HKE Investment L.P. regarding the sale of its shares, with an agreement to refrain from further disposals for 90 days post-sale, indicating stability in shareholder structure.

Kokusai Electric Corporation operates in the electronics industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of semiconductor production equipment. The company is positioned in the prime market and is recognized for its contributions to the electronics sector.

