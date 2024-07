Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd. (AU:NGS) has released an update.

KOI Capital Pty Ltd has emerged as a substantial holder in Nutritional Growth Solutions Limited, acquiring a 17.09% stake with 69,757,078 shares. This milestone was achieved on July 4, 2024, through the conversion of convertible notes at a conversion price of $0.003 per share, solidifying KOI Capital’s position as a key investor in the company.

