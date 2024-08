Koh Brothers Group Limited (SG:K75) has released an update.

Koh Brothers Group Limited has announced immediate re-structuring of their Remuneration and Share Purchase Committees. The updates include new chairpersons and committee members, reflecting the company’s commitment to corporate governance. The changes are overseen by Group CEO, Koh Keng Siang, as part of the board’s ongoing efforts to enhance management.

