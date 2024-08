Kogan.com Ltd. (AU:KGN) has released an update.

Kogan.com Ltd. has announced a new dividend distribution for its shareholders, with a payment of AUD 0.07500000 per share. The ex-dividend date is set for September 11, 2024, and shareholders on record by September 12, 2024, will be eligible for the dividend, which is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2024.

