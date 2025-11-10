Koenig & Bauer AG Announces Change in Voting Rights

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Koenig & Bauer ( (DE:SKB) ).

Koenig & Bauer AG announced a change in voting rights, with LOYS SICAV, a legal entity based in Munsbach, Luxembourg, crossing a threshold on November 6, 2025. The voting rights attached to shares decreased from 5.09% to 4.03%, impacting the total number of voting rights to 16,524,783. This adjustment reflects a shift in shareholder structure, which could influence the company’s governance and strategic decisions.

More about Koenig & Bauer

Koenig & Bauer AG is a company based in Würzburg, Germany, known for its involvement in the printing industry. It is listed on several stock exchanges including the regulated markets in Frankfurt and Munich, and the free markets in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, Stuttgart, and Tradegate.

YTD Price Performance: -27.84%

Average Trading Volume: 18,234

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €180.8M

