Koenig & Bauer AG Announces Change in Voting Rights

The latest announcement is out from Koenig & Bauer ( (DE:SKB) ).

Koenig & Bauer AG announced a change in voting rights, as Hauck & Aufhäuser Fund Services S.A. adjusted its shareholding, resulting in a decrease of voting rights from 10.02% to 8.39%. This adjustment reflects a shift in shareholder dynamics, potentially impacting the company’s governance and strategic decision-making, as significant shareholders like LOYS SICAV hold more than 3% of voting rights.

The most recent analyst rating on (DE:SKB) stock is a Hold with a EUR12.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Koenig & Bauer stock, see the DE:SKB Stock Forecast page.

More about Koenig & Bauer

Koenig & Bauer AG is a company based in Würzburg, Germany, known for its operations in the printing industry. The company is involved in the production of printing presses and related equipment, serving various markets with a focus on innovation and technological advancement.

YTD Price Performance: -27.84%

Average Trading Volume: 18,234

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €180.8M

