Kobrea Exploration Raises $1.22 Million

Kobrea Exploration Corp. (TSE:KBX) has released an update.

Kobrea Exploration Corp. successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, raising $1.22 million through issuing hard-dollar units and flow-through shares. The funds will support the company’s exploration activities, property acquisitions, and general working capital. The placement included common shares and warrants, with a hold period of four months and one day.

