Kobe Bussan Reports Growth in June 2025 Performance and Store Expansion

Kobe Bussan Co., Ltd. reported its non-consolidated monthly performance for June 2025, showing a steady increase in net sales, gross profit, and ordinary profit compared to the previous year. The company also expanded its store network with new openings, indicating a strategic focus on growth and market penetration. This expansion and financial performance suggest a positive outlook for the company’s operations and its positioning in the competitive retail market.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3038) stock is a Hold with a Yen4750.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kobe Bussan Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:3038 Stock Forecast page.

Kobe Bussan Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, primarily focusing on managing and franchising Gyomu Super stores across Japan. These stores are known for offering a wide range of food products at competitive prices, catering to both individual consumers and businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 1,549,928

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen940.9B

