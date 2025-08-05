Koa Shoji Holdings Announces Passing of Director Chiaki Yano

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Koa Shoji Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9273) ) has provided an announcement.

Koa Shoji Holdings Co., Ltd. announced the passing and subsequent resignation of Mr. Chiaki Yano, an Outside Director and Audit and Supervisory Committee Member, on August 1, 2025. Despite this loss, the company maintains compliance with the required number of directors as per legal and corporate regulations, ensuring continued governance stability.

More about Koa Shoji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Koa Shoji Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the financial sector, focusing on providing a range of financial services. The company is listed on the TSE Prime Market under the securities code 9273.

Average Trading Volume: 97,885

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen30.7B

