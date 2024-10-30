Knights Group Holdings Plc Announces Share Awards to Key Executives

Knights Group Holdings Plc (GB:KGH) has released an update.

Knights Group Holdings Plc has announced new awards of ordinary shares under its Omnibus Plan to key managerial personnel, including Chief Financial Officer Kate Lewis and Group Operations Director Joanne Beech. These awards, which include performance shares and restricted stock, are set to vest in July 2028, contingent on meeting certain earnings per share conditions and continued service. This move reflects Knights’ continued growth and commitment to rewarding its leadership as it expands its legal and professional services across the UK.

