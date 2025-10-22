Klevo Rewards Limited Announces Director’s Significant Share Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

My Rewards International Limited ( (AU:MRI) ) has shared an announcement.

Klevo Rewards Limited has announced a significant change in the director’s interest, with Alexander Gold acquiring a substantial number of fully paid ordinary shares and unlisted options. This acquisition, part of an Entitlement Issue Underwriting Agreement, indicates a strategic move to strengthen the company’s financial position and potentially enhance its market presence, reflecting confidence in the company’s future growth prospects.

More about My Rewards International Limited

Klevo Rewards Limited, formerly known as My Rewards International Limited, operates in the rewards and loyalty industry. The company focuses on providing rewards programs and solutions, leveraging its expertise to enhance customer engagement and loyalty for businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 20,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

