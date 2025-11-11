KLab Inc. Reports Revenue Decline and Strategic Adjustments in Q3 FY2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from KLab Inc. ( (JP:3656) ) is now available.

KLab Inc. reported a decline in revenue and a significant loss for the third quarter of FY2025, with revenue dropping by 18.6% compared to the same period last year. The company also noted changes in its subsidiaries and adjustments in accounting policies, indicating ongoing strategic shifts and challenges in its financial performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3656) stock is a Hold with a Yen230.00 price target.

More about KLab Inc.

KLab Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, operating primarily in the digital entertainment industry. They focus on creating and distributing mobile games and other digital content, catering to a global audience.

Average Trading Volume: 9,184,040

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen13.22B

See more data about 3656 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

