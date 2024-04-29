KKR Credit Income Fund Reports Minor NAV Dip

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.

The KKR Credit Income Fund, managed by The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, has reported a slight decrease in its Net Asset Value (NAV) per unit from $2.5084 to $2.5042 as of April 24, 2024, marking a 0.17% drop. These figures, presented in Australian dollars, are approximations by the fund manager and remain unaudited. Investors are advised that past performance does not guarantee future results, and this information is not a solicitation for investment decisions.

For further insights into AU:KKC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.