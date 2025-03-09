KKR Credit Income Fund Reports Minor Increase in NTA

KKR Credit Income fund Units ( (AU:KKC) ) has provided an announcement.

The KKR Credit Income Fund has reported a slight increase in its Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per unit, rising from $2.4467 to $2.4486 as of March 5, 2025, reflecting a 0.08% increase. This update, while minor, indicates stability in the fund’s performance, although it remains unaudited and based on estimates. Stakeholders are advised to consider this information in conjunction with other financial advice and disclosures.

More about KKR Credit Income fund Units

KKR Credit Income Fund, managed by KKR Australia Investment Management Pty Limited, operates in the financial services industry, focusing on credit income investments. The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited acts as the responsible entity for the fund, which is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 0.60%

Average Trading Volume: 404,559

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

