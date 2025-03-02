KKR Credit Income Fund Reports Marginal NTA Increase

An announcement from KKR Credit Income fund Units ( (AU:KKC) ) is now available.

The KKR Credit Income Fund announced a slight increase in its Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per unit, from $2.4643 to $2.4649, marking a 0.02% rise as of February 26, 2025. This update, while minor, reflects the fund’s ongoing performance and stability in the market, although it is noted that past performance is not indicative of future results. Stakeholders are advised to consider this information in conjunction with the fund’s Product Disclosure Statement and other disclosures.

KKR Credit Income Fund, managed by KKR Australia Investment Management Pty Limited, operates in the financial services industry, focusing on credit income investments. The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited acts as the responsible entity for the fund, which is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

