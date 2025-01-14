KKR Credit Income Fund Reports December NTA Per Unit

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

The latest announcement is out from KKR Credit Income fund Units ( (AU:KKC) ).

The KKR Credit Income Fund, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker KKC, has announced its net tangible asset (NTA) backing per unit as of December 31, 2024, which stands at approximately $2.4716 AUD. This update provides stakeholders with a snapshot of the fund’s financial standing, though it is emphasized that these figures are unaudited and past performance is not indicative of future results.

More about KKR Credit Income fund Units

YTD Price Performance: -0.42%

Average Trading Volume: 464,941

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

See more insights into KKC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.