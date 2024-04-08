KKR Credit Income Fund NTA Dips Marginally

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.

The KKR Credit Income Fund, managed by KKR Australia Investment Management and overseen by The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, reported a slight decrease of 0.09% in its Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per unit, moving from $2.4659 to $2.4636 as of April 3, 2024. These unaudited figures, denominated in Australian dollars, underscore that past performance is not indicative of future results, reminding investors of the inherent uncertainties in financial estimations. Interested parties are directed to the fund’s website or customer service for further inquiries.

