KKR & Co Enters $550M Subordinated Notes Agreement

KKR & Co ( (KKR) ) has shared an announcement.

On May 20, 2025, KKR & Co. Inc. and its subsidiary entered into an underwriting agreement with major financial institutions to issue and sell $550 million in subordinated notes due in 2065. This offering, expected to close on May 28, 2025, is guaranteed on a subordinated unsecured basis and includes a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase additional notes, potentially impacting KKR’s financial strategy and market positioning.

Spark’s Take on KKR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KKR is a Neutral.

KKR’s overall score of 67.5 reflects its strong financial performance and effective cash management, which are crucial for its positive growth trajectory. The stock’s valuation suggests potential overvaluation, and technical indicators provide mixed signals. While the earnings call was positive, concerns about market volatility and insurance segment pressures remain. The recent board appointment is a positive strategic move, but its impact is minimal on the overall score.

More about KKR & Co

KKR & Co. Inc. is a global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds.

Average Trading Volume: 6,570,674

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $105.3B

