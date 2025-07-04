Kitron Secures Major UAS Component Contract

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kitron ASA ( (GB:0F0J) ) has shared an update.

Kitron has secured a contract valued between EUR 4 and 8 million to produce advanced electronic components for unmanned aerial systems (UAS), with deliveries beginning in the first half of 2026. This contract enhances Kitron’s portfolio in the Defence and Aerospace market, reinforcing its position as a key supplier for next-generation unmanned platforms.

More about Kitron ASA

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company specializing in the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices, and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The company operates in various countries, including Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China, and the United States, employing approximately 2,400 people and generating revenues of EUR 647 million in 2024.

Average Trading Volume: 906,732

Current Market Cap: NOK12.1B

Find detailed analytics on 0F0J stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue