Kitron Secures EUR 11 Million Military Communications Contract

Kitron ASA ( (GB:0F0J) ) has issued an announcement.

Kitron ASA has secured an EUR 11 million order to produce advanced military communication products for the European market, reinforcing its position as a key manufacturing partner in military applications. The production will utilize Kitron’s existing European facilities, with deliveries expected to commence in 2026, highlighting the company’s strategic role in the defense sector.

More about Kitron ASA

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company specializing in the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices, and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The company operates in multiple countries, including Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China, and the United States, employing around 2,400 people and generating revenues of EUR 647 million in 2024.

YTD Price Performance: 79.99%

Average Trading Volume: 976,617

Current Market Cap: NOK12.1B

