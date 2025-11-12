Kita-Nippon Bank Reports Strong Income Growth Despite Profit Decline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kita-Nippon Bank, Ltd. ( (JP:8551) ) has provided an update.

Kita-Nippon Bank, Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a 13% increase in ordinary income to ¥14,668 million, while ordinary profit rose by 3.7% to ¥3,087 million. However, profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 7.5% to ¥2,097 million. The bank’s comprehensive income surged by 495.2% to ¥5,308 million, indicating strong overall performance despite a decline in profit attributable to owners. The bank also revised its cash dividend forecast, increasing the annual dividend per share to ¥168.00 for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, reflecting a positive outlook for stakeholders.

More about Kita-Nippon Bank, Ltd.

Kita-Nippon Bank, Ltd. operates in the financial industry and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The bank provides various financial services and products, focusing on banking operations in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 19,601

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen31.1B

