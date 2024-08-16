Kistefos AS Reinforces Ties with Argeo AS

Argeo AS (DE:8W20) has released an update.

Kistefos AS has extended its term agreements with Argeo AS, where board member Lars Petter Utseth is a related party, as announced by Argeo’s CFO Odd Erik Rudshaug. Argeo is an offshore service company specializing in ocean surveying and inspection with autonomous robotics, aiming to enhance efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions. The company, established in 2017, is listed on the Euronext Growth in Oslo and operates globally with multiple offices.

