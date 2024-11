Kissei Pharmaceutical Co (JP:4547) has released an update.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co reported a 14.8% increase in net sales for the second quarter of Fiscal 2024, driven by its Pharmaceutical Business, despite a decline in operating profit due to rising R&D expenses. The company’s expansion of key and new products contributed significantly to the sales growth.

