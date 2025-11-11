Kisoji Co., Ltd. Reports Improved Financial Performance Amidst Continued Losses

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

KISOJI CO., LTD. ( (JP:8160) ) has issued an update.

Kisoji Co., Ltd. reported its financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 2.2% compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company experienced a loss in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners, although these losses were significantly reduced from the previous year. The company maintains a stable equity-to-asset ratio, and it has announced a forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with expectations of increased net sales and operating profit.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8160) stock is a Hold with a Yen2565.00 price target.

More about KISOJI CO., LTD.

Kisoji Co., Ltd. operates within the Japanese market and is listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges. The company is involved in the restaurant industry, focusing on providing dining experiences primarily through its chain of restaurants.

Average Trading Volume: 98,853

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen67.48B

Learn more about 8160 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

