Kirkbi Reduces Stake in Tomra Systems ASA

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tomra Systems ASA ( (GB:0KV7) ) has provided an announcement.

Kirkbi Invest A/S has sold 50,000 shares in Tomra Systems ASA, reducing its stake to approximately 4.99% of the company’s share capital and voting rights. This transaction, disclosed under Norwegian securities regulations, may impact Tomra’s shareholder structure and influence future strategic decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:0KV7) stock is a Hold with a NOK165.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tomra Systems ASA stock, see the GB:0KV7 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tomra Systems ASA

Average Trading Volume: 315,889

Current Market Cap: NOK47.44B

Find detailed analytics on 0KV7 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue