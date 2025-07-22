Kinterra Capital Increases Stake in New World Resources

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

New World Resources Limited ( (AU:NWC) ) just unveiled an update.

New World Resources Limited has announced a change in the interests of a substantial holder, Kinterra Capital GP Corp. II, which acts as a general partner of the Kinterra Critical Materials & Infrastructure Opportunities Fund II, LP. The change, effective from July 21, 2025, reflects an increase in voting power from 19.30% to 21.23%, indicating a strategic move by Kinterra to strengthen its influence within the company. This adjustment in voting power may have implications for the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially impacting stakeholders and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NWC) stock is a Buy with a A$0.07 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on New World Resources Limited stock, see the AU:NWC Stock Forecast page.

More about New World Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 27,252,833

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$239.6M

See more data about NWC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

