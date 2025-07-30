Kinross Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend for Q2 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kinross Gold Corporation has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.03 per common share for the second quarter of 2025, payable on September 4, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to providing shareholder value and may impact investor sentiment positively, especially considering the dividend’s qualification as an ‘eligible dividend’ for Canadian tax purposes.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:K) stock is a Buy with a C$14.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kinross Gold stock, see the TSE:K Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:K is a Outperform.

Kinross Gold’s strong financial performance and robust earnings outlook are key strengths, supported by solid technical indicators. Valuation metrics suggest a reasonable pricing, while corporate events and shareholder confidence further enhance the stock’s appeal.

More about Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile, and Canada. The company focuses on responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 3,328,231

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$26.44B

