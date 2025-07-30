Kinross Gold Achieves Record Free Cash Flow in Q2 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Kinross Gold ( (TSE:K) ) is now available.

Kinross Gold reported strong second-quarter results for 2025, with record free cash flow of over $600 million and robust margins driving significant returns to shareholders. The company is on track to return $650 million in capital to shareholders this year, with $225 million already repurchased in shares and $300 million returned in total. Development projects are advancing as planned, with significant progress in exploration and infrastructure development across various sites, positioning Kinross well for future growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:K) stock is a Buy with a C$14.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kinross Gold stock, see the TSE:K Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:K Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:K is a Outperform.

Kinross Gold’s strong financial performance and robust earnings outlook are key strengths, supported by solid technical indicators. Valuation metrics suggest a reasonable pricing, while corporate events and shareholder confidence further enhance the stock’s appeal.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:K stock, click here.

More about Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation is a leading gold mining company with operations and projects in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia. The company is focused on delivering value through operational excellence, disciplined growth, and responsible mining practices.

Average Trading Volume: 3,328,231

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$26.44B

For an in-depth examination of K stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue