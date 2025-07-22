Kingstone Declares Quarterly Dividend for Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Kingstone Companies ( (KINS) ).

On July 22, 2025, Kingstone Companies, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.05 per share quarterly dividend. This dividend is payable on August 26, 2025, to stockholders of record as of August 11, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Spark’s Take on KINS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KINS is a Neutral.

Kingstone’s overall score reflects strong financial performance and earnings call sentiment, tempered by technical analysis concerns and an attractive valuation. The company’s growth in profitability and strategic initiatives are significant strengths, while technical indicators suggest caution.

More about Kingstone Companies

Average Trading Volume: 364,705

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $224M

