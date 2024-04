Kingston Resources Ltd. (AU:KSN) has released an update.

Kingston Resources Limited has announced an application for quotation of 11,241,975 new fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX under the code KSN, with the issue date set for April 8, 2024. This move is anticipated to attract investors looking for new opportunities in the resources sector.

