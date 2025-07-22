Kingston Resources Reports High-Grade Gold and Copper Intercepts at SOZ

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kingston Resources Ltd. ( (AU:KSN) ) has issued an announcement.

Kingston Resources Ltd. has announced significant high-grade gold and copper intercepts from its ongoing underground drilling at the Southern Ore Zone (SOZ). These results, which include outstanding grades of gold and copper, bolster confidence in the company’s near-term underground mine plan and suggest potential improvements in economic returns. The drilling campaign, which began in February 2025, has confirmed the high-grade nature of the ore and supports the initial stope designs. With underground development already in place, Kingston Resources is well-positioned to convert these results into early cash flow, strengthening its position as a long-life, high-margin operation. The company is also working on a revised underground mining schedule to expedite development at Mineral Hill.

Kingston Resources Ltd. is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on the exploration and development of gold and copper resources. The company is actively involved in the Southern Ore Zone (SOZ) underground drilling project, aiming to enhance its resource base and economic returns.

