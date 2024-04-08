Kingston Resources Ltd Announces Share Offering

Kingston Resources Ltd. (AU:KSN) has released an update.

Kingston Resources Limited is set to raise $13.5 million through a new share offering, where existing shareholders in Australia and New Zealand can buy one new share for every six held, at $0.065 each. The funds will support the development of the Pearse open pit mine, drilling activities, processing plant commissioning, and general working capital. Shareholders can electronically access offering documents and submit payments online without needing to return any forms.

