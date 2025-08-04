Kingston Resources Announces Director’s Interest Change

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kingston Resources Ltd. ( (AU:KSN) ) has issued an announcement.

Kingston Resources Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically regarding Mick Wilkes, whose indirect interest through Eligius Holdings Pty Ltd saw the expiry of 176,470 unlisted options. This change reflects the company’s ongoing management of its securities and may impact its stockholder dynamics and market perception.

More about Kingston Resources Ltd.

Kingston Resources Ltd. is a company involved in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. It primarily deals with mining operations and resource management.

YTD Price Performance: 90.14%

Average Trading Volume: 2,507,757

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$113.4M

