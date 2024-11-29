Kingsoft Cloud Prepares for Key Shareholder Meeting

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (HK:3896) has released an update.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 31, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve framework agreements with Kingsoft Corporation and Xiaomi, which include proposed annual caps until 2027. Shareholders and holders of American depositary shares are encouraged to participate by voting either in person or through proxies. This meeting presents a significant opportunity for investors to influence the company’s strategic partnerships and growth trajectory.

