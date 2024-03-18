Kingfisher Metals Eyes $2M in Private Placement

Kingfisher Metals Corp (TSE:KFR) has released an update.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. has launched a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise up to $2.0 million, offering flow-through units and regular units with attached common share purchase warrants. The proceeds are designated for exploration expenditures in British Columbia, with tax incentives for investors. The offer, subject to regulatory approvals, includes a four-month hold period and potential finder’s fees for arm’s-length parties.

For further insights into TSE:KFR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.