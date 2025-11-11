Kingfisher Advances Share Repurchase Programme with Latest Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kingfisher ( (GB:KGF) ) has shared an announcement.

Kingfisher plc has announced the purchase and cancellation of 1,000 ordinary shares from Goldman Sachs International as part of its £300 million share repurchase programme. This transaction is part of the third tranche of the programme, with Kingfisher having previously purchased over 59 million shares in total across all tranches, indicating a strategic move to enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KGF) stock is a Hold with a £331.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kingfisher stock, see the GB:KGF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:KGF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KGF is a Neutral.

Kingfisher’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial position and strong earnings call performance, with raised guidance and strategic growth initiatives. However, technical indicators show mixed signals, and valuation metrics suggest potential overvaluation. The subdued market in France and anticipated cost headwinds in H2 are notable risks.

More about Kingfisher

Average Trading Volume: 5,652,799

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.31B

