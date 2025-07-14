Kingfisher Advances Capital Return Program with Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kingfisher ( (GB:KGF) ) has issued an update.

Kingfisher PLC announced the purchase and cancellation of 2.1 million ordinary shares as part of its £300 million capital return program. This transaction, conducted with BNP Paribas SA, marks a significant step in Kingfisher’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value, having already canceled over 27 million shares in total through its capital return initiatives.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KGF) stock is a Hold with a £330.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kingfisher stock, see the GB:KGF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:KGF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KGF is a Neutral.

Kingfisher scores moderately due to stable financials and strategic share buybacks. However, challenges with declining revenue and profitability, as well as a high valuation, weigh on the score. Technical indicators and earnings call sentiment are mixed, indicating potential stability but limited growth prospects.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:KGF stock, click here.

More about Kingfisher

Kingfisher PLC is a company operating in the retail industry, primarily focusing on home improvement products and services. It is known for its market presence in the UK and Europe, offering a wide range of products for home renovation and maintenance.

Average Trading Volume: 7,109,541

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £4.83B

See more data about KGF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue