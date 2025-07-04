Kingfisher Advances Capital Return Program with Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Kingfisher ( (GB:KGF) ) is now available.

Kingfisher PLC has announced the purchase and cancellation of 250,000 ordinary shares from BNP Paribas SA as part of its £300 million capital return program. This transaction is part of the second tranche of the program, which has seen Kingfisher buy back a total of 3,640,797 shares from BNP Paribas SA and 17,932,871 shares from Goldman Sachs International. The move is expected to enhance shareholder value and optimize the company’s capital structure, reflecting a strategic focus on returning capital to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KGF) stock is a Hold with a £330.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kingfisher stock, see the GB:KGF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:KGF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KGF is a Outperform.

Kingfisher’s overall score is supported by a solid balance sheet and strong cash generation, alongside positive momentum from technical indicators. However, the high P/E ratio and challenges in revenue growth and profitability, particularly in international markets, weigh down the score. The company’s proactive capital return strategy through share buybacks and dividends provides additional support.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:KGF stock, click here.

More about Kingfisher

Average Trading Volume: 7,517,206

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.03B

Learn more about KGF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue