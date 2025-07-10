Kingfisher Advances £300 Million Share Buyback Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kingfisher ( (GB:KGF) ) has shared an update.

Kingfisher plc, a prominent player in the retail industry, has executed a share buyback as part of its £300 million capital return programme. On July 9, 2025, the company repurchased 700,000 ordinary shares from BNP Paribas SA, marking a strategic move to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure. This transaction is part of the second tranche of the programme, following previous purchases from Goldman Sachs International. The buyback reflects Kingfisher’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders and may positively impact its stock performance and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KGF) stock is a Hold with a £330.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kingfisher stock, see the GB:KGF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:KGF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KGF is a Neutral.

Kingfisher’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial foundation and positive corporate actions like share buybacks. However, challenges in maintaining revenue and profit growth, alongside mixed earnings call sentiment, moderate the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:KGF stock, click here.

More about Kingfisher

Average Trading Volume: 7,147,838

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £4.95B

For a thorough assessment of KGF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue