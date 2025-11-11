King Stone Energy Seeks Review on Delisting Decision Amid Trading Suspension

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

King Stone Energy Group ( (HK:0663) ) has shared an announcement.

King Stone Energy Group Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, has submitted a request for a review of the decision by the Listing Committee regarding the potential delisting of its shares. The company has faced multiple delays in publishing its annual results and has had its trading suspended since April 2024. The outcome of the review remains uncertain, and shareholders are advised to seek professional advice regarding the implications of the potential delisting.

More about King Stone Energy Group

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$121.1M

See more data about 0663 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue