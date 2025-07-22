King River Resources Advances Exploration at Tennant Creek Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

King River Resources Limited ( (AU:KRR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

King River Resources Limited has made significant progress in its exploration efforts at the Tennant Creek Gold-Copper Projects, with recent drilling and soil sampling at the Kurundi and Kuiper projects. The company reported encouraging assay results from its April 2025 drilling program, revealing new high-grade gold zones and mineralized structures, which indicate potential for further undiscovered mineralization. These developments could enhance the company’s operational capabilities and strengthen its position in the mineral exploration industry.

King River Resources Limited is a company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral resources, focusing primarily on gold and copper projects. The company operates in the Northern Territory of Australia, targeting high-grade deposits and geophysical trends associated with significant mineral deposits.

