King Resources Delays 10-K Filing Amid Staffing Issues

King Resources ( (KRFG) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

King Resources has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending March 31, 2025. The delay is primarily due to staffing shortages following a recent acquisition, which has made it challenging to complete the report without incurring unreasonable effort and expense. The company anticipates filing the report within fifteen calendar days following the original due date. Financially, King Resources has reported a significant turnaround, achieving a net income of approximately $1,932,705 for the year ended March 31, 2025, compared to a net loss of $1,513,242 in the previous year. This improvement is attributed to increased revenues and a gain from the disposal of subsidiaries. The company is actively working on compliance, with the notification signed by CEO Wong Nga Yin Polin.

More about King Resources

Current Market Cap: $665.1K

For detailed information about KRFG stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue