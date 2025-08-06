Kinden Corporation Updates on Share Buyback Progress

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kinden ( (JP:1944) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Kinden Corporation announced the progress of its share buyback program, initiated by a Board resolution on January 31, 2025. As of July 31, 2025, the company acquired 231,900 shares at a cost of ¥1,047,797,089 through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move is part of a larger plan to acquire up to 4.5 million shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

More about Kinden

Kinden Corporation operates in the construction industry, focusing on electrical and telecommunications engineering services. It is a prominent player in the Japanese market, providing infrastructure solutions and services.

Average Trading Volume: 440,767

Current Market Cap: Yen965.4B

